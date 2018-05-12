Rodgers to play golf

Next week’s BMW Charity Pro-Am on the Web.com Tour has attracted NFL star quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers as well as Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson and Southern Charm star Shep Rose to participate in the event.

They are among 30 celebrities who will be playing alongside Web.com Tour competitors and amateurs in the event next Thursday through Sunday at Thornblade Club, Furman University Golf Club and The Cliffs Valley in the Greenville area.

It will be the first appearance for Robertson and Rose, as well as actor Brian Baumgartner of The Office, country music star Chris Lane, and Olympic gold-medal curlers John Shuster and Matt Hamilton.

Other celebrities include Larry the Cable Guy, actors Anthony Anderson, Oliver Hudson, John O’Hurley and Alfonso Riberio, Joe Don Rooney and Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts, and Major League Baseball Hall of Fame inductees Jim Rice, Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez and Ozzie Smith.

Celebrities also include baseball’s Jose Alvarez, Josh Beckett and Tim Wakefield, football’s Patrick Peterson of the Arizona Cardinals and Sterling Sharpe, actors Andy Buckley, C. Thomas Howell, Ed Marinaro, Ron Perlman, Kevin Rahm and Richard Schiff, actresses Paula Trickey and Cerina Vincent, Michael Collins of ESPN, comedian Bill Engvall, actor/comedian Rob Riggle, wakeboarder Brian Grubb, gold medal speedskater Dan Jansen, and Golf Channel’s Karen Jansen-Palaicio.

