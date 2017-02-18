Rodriguez’s hat trick leads Ateneo to victory

Team captain Camille Rodriguez powered Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) to a 4-3 victory over Far Eastern University (FEU) in the women’s division of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines football tournament at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium on Saturday.

Rodriguez, who has been a vital cog in Ateneo’s campaign in the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Women’s League, caught fire to register a hat trick against the former champs.

The prolific striker began her assault on the defense of the Lady Tamaraws with a conversion from the penalty spot in the 26th minute followed by back-to-back strikes in the 76th and 78th minutes.

However, it was the lady booters from Morayta who took over early on as Nina Catedrilla of Ateneo accidentally headed the ball into the back of their own goal in the 13th minute.

Ateneo tied the game when Pam Diaz scored off a rebound play in the 19th minute after her initial strike was not cleared away by FEU’s defense.

FEU once again took the lead as Jovelle Sudaria found the back of the net off a free kick in the 20th minute.

Rodriguez knotted the game again with her first goal minutes before halftime.

FEU, behind Bea Requerme’s goal in the 58th minute, reclaimed the lead, 3-2, but the Lady Tams lost one player—Kim Cupal that was sent to the stands on a red card following a heated exchange with Ateneo’s Tiffany Sy.

Ateneo capitalized on FEU’s 10-man roster and Rodriguez scored two more goals to complete the come-from-behind win.

“I think their focus and dedication into getting success showed in this game. I think after this game, you saw that we can really play well here in the UAAP even if we suffered a lot of setbacks in the pre-season,” ADMU head coach JP Merida said.

“This is the first time that we defeated FEU. During our pre-season friendlies against them, we never won. I am very happy with the performance of the team,” he added.

In the lone men’s division match, FEU pulled off a 1-0 escape over National University behind the goal of Bulldog Hayeson Pepito in the 49th minute.