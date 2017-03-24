Rody to LGBT: Do what makes you happy

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday advised members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community to do whatever makes them happy and not violate the laws.

In a news conference upon his arrival from his official trip to Thailand, Duterte maintained that he does not condemn same-sex relationship but that he is against same-sex marriage.

“In the Family Code, in our Civil Code defining the relations of men, it says that marriage is always between a man and a woman. If I allow it (same-sex marriage) then I would have violated the law,” the President said.

“But if you would ask me what makes you happy, do it. You can only do it once. This is one straight deal. So whatever makes you happy, you go out of this universe happy and fulfilled,” he added.

On Sunday, Duterte said he could not allow same-sex marriage in the country because it erases the “great divide between a woman and a man.”

Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, a staunch ally of the President, had said that he will file a bill allowing same-sex marriage.