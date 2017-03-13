Rogue police, ARMM help flood victims

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: Alleged rogue policemen from the National Capital Regional Police Office (NCRPO) of the Philippine National Police (PNP) recently helped a relief team from the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao conduct rescue ope­rations for internally displaced persons (IDPs) trapped by rising floodwaters in Basilian province in southern Philippines.

The policemen from the National Capital Region (NCR or Metro Manila) assisted the relief workers of the autonomous region’s Humanitarian Emergency Action Response Team (ARMM-HEART), according to Myrna Jo Henry, team spokesman.

At least 60 of them who are facing various charges were sent to Basilan as part of rehabilitation and retraining after they were linked to various illegal activities while in Metro Manila.

Henry said their relief workers left for Basilan the other day to help 2,000 families displaced by recent floods in Lamitan City and armed hostilities in Basilan and Sulu.

At least five villages of Basilan were deserted late last week as water rose to waist level, she added.

As of Sunday afternoon, the affected families had returned home as water level has subsided.

The ARMM relief team is headed by Department of Social Welfare and Development Assistant Secretary Pombaen Karon Kadir.

The ARMM-HEART personnel proceeded to Al Barka town in Basilan to also assist families displaced by armed hostilities between the military and Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) last week.