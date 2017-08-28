‘Rogue’ police official killed in ambush

A “rogue” police official who was assigned in Maguindanao was killed by unidentified assassins in an ambush in Muntinlupa City on Saturday evening.

Police said Chief Inspector Ernesto V. Eco, 39, a resident of Block 1, Lot 4, Phase 3, Country Homes Subdivision in Barangay Putatan died inside his SUV (with plate number AOA 3670) after sustaining several gunshot wounds in the body.

The incident took place at around 8 p.m. in front of PRL Fastfood Restaurant along Southbound National Road in Barangay Poblacion.

The two suspects riding in a motorcycle without plate immediately fled after they made sure that Eco was dead, police said.

Police started its investigation to find out who were the masterminds behind Eco’s killing.

Eco was one of the police officers who were assigned to Maguindanao several months ago as a “punishment” for being rogue cop.

However, police are still trying to find out if Eco reported to his new post or had gone absent without leave (AWOL).