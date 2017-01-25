Rogue police seeks NBI custody again

The Pubic Attorney’s Office has pleaded before a local court that Senior Police Officer 3 Ricky Santa Isabel, who is tagged in the kidnapping and killing of South Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo, be returned to the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) from the Philippine National Police (PNP) headquarters in Camp Crame in Quezon City.

In an urgent motion, the PAO also asked the Angeles City (Pampanga) Regional Trial Court Branch 58 to allow a reinvestigation of Santa Isabel’s case.

“The Information was hastily filed without giving him the chance to file his counter- affidavit together with the documents to refute the baseless complaint filed against him,” the policeman said.

This means that the Department of Justice (DOJ) will review again the charges of kidnapping for ransom with homicide against him.

“Since accused herein is a member of the Philippine National Police, detained at the institution’s detention facility, he fears for his life’s security as the same is in imminent danger as he continuously receives death threats,” the document read.

“Accused [Santa Isabel] will be safer in the custody of the NBI than with the PNP considering that this case not only involves him but also several high-ranking and powerful officials who are still connected with the PNP organization,” it was pointed out.

The policeman manifested that he does not feel secure inside Camp Crame after he implicated several senior officials in the case, including his superiors PNP Anti-Illegal Drugs Group – Pampanga (AIDG) head Superintendent Rafael Dumlao and Senior Supt. Allan Macapagal of the PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group.

“Accused herein invokes his right to due process and humbly asks this Honorable Court to accord him such fundamental right under our laws. It is clear from the records that accused SPO3 Santa Isabel was not given the chance to attend the scheduled hearings and submit his counter-affidavit simply because the DOJ hastily rendered a resolution finding probable cause against him. As such, he should not be deemed to have waived his right to a preliminary investigation,” it was noted.