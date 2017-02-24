‘Rogue’ policemen sent to ARMM EXPECTED TO reform

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) Gov. Mujiv Hataman has expressed confidence that the 60 policemen sent to the region will perform well and reform too. Hataman, who expressed strong opposition on the deployment of the so-called police scalawags from the National Capital Regional Police Office (NCRPO) to ARMM as punishment, has reconsidered after Police Director Gen. Ronald dela Rosa explained that the transfer was routinary in the Philippine National Police ranks. “My stance remains that ARMM is not a dumping ground for corrupt police officers but since it was an internal exchange program among PNP personnel, let’s give them the benefit of the doubt…we will welcome them here hoping they will reform,” Hataman said. He admitted that there were also rogue policemen from the ARMM who were sent to Visayas and Luzon. Of the more than 200 police reassigned to ARMM, only 60 obliged and tra­veled to the South. The rest opted to go on absence without official leave (AWOL).

JULMUNIR I. JANNARAL