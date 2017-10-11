Rohingya boat toll rises to 23 as more bodies found

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh: The bodies of another nine refugees have washed up in Bangladesh after an overloaded boat carrying scores of desperate Rohingya sank in rough seas, police said Tuesday, taking the confirmed death toll to 23. Eight bodies were found on the banks of the Naf river, which separates Bangladesh from Myanmar, and another was found miles away on the island of St. Martin. More than half of the victims in the latest disaster were children, said Mian Uddin, police chief for the border town of Teknaf. He could not say how many people were missing, but survivors and officials have said the boat was carrying between 60 and 100 people. So far 15 have been rescued by Bangladesh coast guards and border guards, though authorities say some may have swum to Myanmar.

AFP