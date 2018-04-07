Rohingya rescued by Indonesian fishermen

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia: Five Rohingya stranded at sea for almost three weeks have been rescued by Indonesian fishermen but another five of them died during the harrowing ordeal, officials said on Friday. News of the rescue comes several days after the arrival in Malaysia of another boat carrying dozens of members of the persecuted Muslim minority from Myanmar. The group of two men, aged 28 and 33, a 20-year-old woman, a 15-year-old girl and an eight-year old boy were spotted on Monday in a small boat in waters off southern Thailand and Myanmar, 325 kilometers from Aceh province in Muslim-majority Indonesia. The fishermen took them back to Aceh on Sumatra Island and the group arrived early Friday. Abdul Musafir, head of the East Aceh search and rescue team, said that rescued Rohingyas were so weak and were immediately brought to a local hospital. Musafir added that the group said they had been traveling with some two dozen other Rohingya but got separated. He did not provide further details.