Role players crucial for Hotshots

The Philippine Basketball Association’s (PBA) Philippine Cup (better known as the All-Filipino Conference) is undoubtedly the turf of the four-peat seeking San Miguel Beermen. But the Magnolia Hotshots shocked the league with an incredible come-from-behind win in Game 1 of the Best-of-Seven Finals last Friday, 105-103, over the mighty Beermen. As of the deadline of this column, Game 2 has yet to be played, even as it’s more likely that San Miguel has evened up the series by now. How can we forget when just two seasons ago, the Beermen made that miraculous comeback from being down 0-3 in the Finals against the Alaska Aces to win the series? It was fondly called a “Beeracle.”

Still, it’s worth praising the Hotshots for drawing first blood in this present championship joust against San Miguel, being the clear underdogs. Head coach Chito Victolero has done a masterful job with Magnolia, making good use of his personnel. The Hotshots, like San Miguel, have a deep and talented roster too. But apart from the big names like Paul Lee, Ian Sanggalang, Mark Barroca, Jio Jalalon, Robbie Herndon and Peter June Simon, Magnolia also has a gang of role models that are willing to do the dirty laundry to help the team get the W. Injured Marc Pingris is one of the best role players in the business. But since being out of the conference, several of his mates gladly stepped up to fill in his shoes, guys like Rome Dela Rosa, Aldrech Ramos, Kyle Pascual, Rodney Brondial and timeless workhorse Rafi Reavis. Victolero needed these utility men more on the defensive end, especially against four-time league MVP June Mar Fajardo of San Miguel. Fajardo has been the most dominant force in the PBA for five years now, reminiscent of when Shaquille O’Neal ruled the post in the National Basketball Association (NBA). He still amassed 31 points and 18 boards last Friday in Game 1. But he was also forced to commit 11 turnovers, with mostly Reavis tasked to take on him defensively. The 40-year old Reavis more than did his part defensively against Fajardo. He also chipped in six markers, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Dela Rosa is the other major contributor for the Hotshots this conference. From a frequent bench warmer in past seasons, the gritty son of former PBA defensive specialist Romy Dela Rosa has earned the trust of Victolero to see significant minutes on the floor this year. Known for his on-the-ball defense during his NCAA days with San Beda, Rome played over 25 minutes in Game 1, and collected 11 points including two triples, plus two rebounds and an assist. But he also slowed down San Miguel’s other top scorers, like Arwind Santos. Pascual too delivered five points, one board and one assist, while alternating on Fajardo. Ramos, a former Gilas 1.0 forward, likewise played big in Game 1 with 15 points, two rebounds and two dimes.

Sanggalang was amazing in Game 1. Apart from also being paired up with Fajardo, he also dropped 29 points on the Beermen including a gigantic short corner stab in the final few seconds of the game. And even with Fajardo under the basket, the former San Sebastian College hotshot managed to grab eight offensive boards. Magnolia actually scored a remarkable 33 points on second-chance points as opposed to San Miguel’s 14.

Player rotation will play a crucial part in this long series. San Miguel coach Leo Austria only used eight players for more than five minutes in Game 1, while Victolero sent in eleven. Offensively, the Beermen should have the edge with the likes of Fajardo, Alex Cabagnot (27 points in Game 1), Marcio Lassiter (21 points in Game 1), Santos (19 points in Game 1) and Chris Ross (only 1 point in Game 1). But defensively, Magnolia has more role players that can try to slow down the Beermen’s rampage.

The role players of Magnolia could be the main difference in this series, even as Pingris cheers on from the sideline.