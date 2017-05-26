Travelers and adventurers rejoice! Rolex has introduced two new flagship models, the Oyster Perpetual Sea-Dweller, updated for its 50th anniversary with a new, larger 43 mm case and Rolex‘s new calibre 3235 movement, and the Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller, the classic watch for world gallivanters that’s presented in yellow Rolesor and white Rolesor versions (combining 904L steel and 18 ct yellow or white gold) with new dials. The new watches are covered by Rolex’s own Superlative Chronometer certification, guaranteeing they satisfy performance criteria, which exceeds watch-making norms and standards in terms of precision, power reserve, waterproofness and self-winding.

