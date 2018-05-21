Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV unveiled

After months of widespread rumors and a fury of anticipation, Rolls Royce goes off-road with the unveiling of the Cullinan – Rolls Royce’s first SUV and the ultra-luxury marque’s first all-wheel drive vehicle in the brand’s history.

The car was named after the Cullinan diamond, a 3,100-carat diamond said to be the largest ever diamond found in history. The ultra-luxury marque has finally ventured into the SUV category to compete against the likes of the Lamborghini Urus and the Bentley Bentayga. Rather than calling it an SUV, Rolls Royce calls it a “high bodied car,” a taller Rolls-Royce model that still gives the driver the same ultimate level of luxury as its cars. It is the second car to be built on Rolls Royce’s Architecture of Luxury Platform alongside the Phantom, which utilizes an all-aluminium space frame that will underpin all future Rolls-Royce models.

“The super-luxury lifestyle is evolving and Rolls-Royce is in the lead. Luxury is no longer an urban concept. More and more it is about embracing and experiencing the wider world. Our customers expect to go everywhere in luxury, effortlessly and without compromise, conquering the most challenging terrain to enjoy life’s most enriching experiences, wherever they may be. For this reason, they have asked us to create a Rolls-Royce that offers uncompromised luxury wherever they dare to venture,” Rolls Royce Chief Executive Officer Torsten Müller-Ötvös said in a statement.

The “Effortless, Everywhere” mantra for the vehicle is prevalent, as it can deliver supreme levels of luxury and comfort even off-road, as the “Magic Carpet Ride” is redeveloped for the Cullinan. It utilizes a double wishbone system at the front and a five-link suspension at the rear, with larger air struts than the Phantom. It can elevate its ride height by 40 mm at a touch of a button. The driver can customize the settings for the vehicle via the Off-Road, Hill Descent, and Air Suspension buttons via the central console. The suspension is adjusted accordingly to the oncoming terrain using a front camera on the windscreen.

The design team took years to fully bring the design into reality, with its three-box shape and sharp horizontal, diagonal and vertical lines enveloping the car. The grille sits further than the Phantom, which makes it look bigger. The rear taillights are inset without the chrome surround usually found on most Rolls-Royce models. The two-stage tailgate (called the Clasp by Rolls-Royce) with a shrunken bustle denotes a separate hidden compartment, and the whole trunk can be closed at a touch of a button.

Trims and engine

As with any Rolls Royce, interior trims can be customized with a collection of wood, metal and leather choices. Setting the Cullinan apart is a choice of rear seating configurations – a function three- seater lounge seat, or VIP-style individual seats with a cabinet for whisky glasses and a small refrigerator, both of which can be folded down. The rear compartment can hold up to 560 liters of space (600 with the parcel shelf removed), and can hold up to 1,886 liters with rear seats folded down. The company claims that it has a slightly longer loading length than a long-wheelbase Range Rover Vogue.

The Cullinan is powered by a 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 that produces 563 hp and over 850 Nm of torque, giving it the grunt that carry a titanic weight of 2,660 kilograms. The company did not mention its top speed, but it will electronically top out at 155 mph, with a fuel consumption figure of 18.8 mpg.

The car will cost an estimate of £230,000 and delivered to lucky customers starting in 2019.