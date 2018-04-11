Roma dumps Barca, Liverpool ousts ManCity

ROME: Kostas Manolas sent Roma through to the semi-finals of the Champions League after an incredible 3-0 victory over Barcelona at the Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila) saw them overhaul a 4-1 first-leg deficit and advance on away goals.

Manolas, who along with captain Daniele De Rossi scored the two own goals at the Camp Nou that looked to have sent Roma out, was mobbed by his delirious teammates after glancing home a brilliant headed winner with eight minutes left that sent the Roma supporters into raptures and left a dazed and confused Barca wondering what had hit them.

“All that counts is that we got to the semi-finals against the best team on the planet,” Manolas said after a historic night for the Serie A club, who have made it through to the last four of Europe’s top competition for the first time in three decades.

It was last week’s other own goal villain De Rossi who got the home fans believing in the impossible when he converted the penalty that made it 2-0 13 minutes after the break.

The local hero was also the architect of the brilliant Edin Dzeko’s sixth-minute opener, floating a pinpoint pass that the Bosnian took down expertly and poked past Barcelona keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

In Manchester, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola blasted Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz and lamented a number of decisions that cost his side dear after a 2-1 home defeat by Liverpool sealed a 5-1 aggregate Champions League quarterfinal win for the five-time European champions.

Guardiola was forced to watch the second half from the stands after being sent off for his protestations at the break as free-spending City’s dreams of conquering the Champions League for the first time were dashed for another season.

AFP