Romanian injured in UK parliament terror attack dies

LONDON: A Romanian woman who fell into the River Thames during last month’s terror attack outside the British parliament has died in hospital, police said Friday, bringing the toll to five. Andreea Cristea, 31, was visiting London with her partner Andrei Burnaz, who intended to propose marriage later that day, according to Romanian ambassador Dan Mihalache. She was knocked from Westminster Bridge as the attacker drove into pedestrians on March 22. Life support for Cristea was withdrawn on Thursday, the police said. “There are no words to even begin to describe the crushing pain and emptiness that is left in our hearts,” her family and partner said in a statement. Cristea’s death brings the number of innocent lives lost to five.

AFP