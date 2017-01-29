Romeo erupts for 44 points, tows GlobalPort to QF

Terrence Romeo erupted for a career-high 44 points as GlobalPort squeezed out a convincing 117-99 victory over Rain or Shine on Sunday to secure a quarterfinal spot in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Philippine Cup at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

The flamboyant guard shot 16-of-30 from the field including eight triples along with six rebounds, six assists and two steals, while his backcourt partner Stanley Pringle sizzled with 28 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the field plus six rebounds and four assists to lead GlobalPort.

“Every upcoming game is definitely tough, so we have to work harder every game,” said Romeo.

Big man Jay-R Quinahan added 11 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, while Anthony Semerad contributed nine points also for the Batang Pier, who now improve to 6-5 win-loss record that earned them a spot in the quarterfinal round.

“We lost some crucial games down the stretch,” said GlobalPort coach Franz Pumaren during the post game press conference. “The game against Talk ‘N Text proved something about our character. Now, we just have to wait. Hopefully, we can land in the best of three.”

“Right now we have no control over our fate. Hard part because we’re practicing without any idea who’s our opponent will be next.”

Forward Anthony Jay Washington and Rain or Shine caught GlobalPort’s defense off balance in the early part of the game as they held on to a 22-16 cushion at the end of first period. But Romeo and Pringle finally overcame a sluggish first quarter to put GlobalPort in striking distance in the second period.

Pringle’s three-pointer gave the Batang Pier a 46-41 cushion with only 3:59 left in the second frame before Washington and Jeff Chan nailed some baskets helping the Elasto Painters to forge a 50-all deadlock at halftime.

After scoring only three points in the opening quarter, Romeo ignited GlobalPort’s offense by scoring 20 points in the second period and Pringle adding nine also in that quarter. The Batang Pier outscored the Elasto Painters in the second canto, 34-28.

But in the third period, GlobalPort unloaded a crippling 25-15 bomb highlighted by Pringle’s 11 points early in the second half to establish a 75-65 cushion entering the final quarter. GlobalPort’s defense turned costly for Rain or Shine, forcing them with nine turnovers and getting six points from there.

Romeo’s scoring rampage continued in the last quarter, as he posted 19 points there. The former Far Eastern University guard scored on a lay-up before hitting back-to-back triples to hand the Batang Pier a 111-88 lead with only a minute and 14 ticks left remaining in the game.

GlobalPort was never threatened from thereon.

Jeff Chan posted 26 points to lead the Elasto Painters.

Rain or Shine dropped to 5-5 win-loss record.

Scores:

GLOBALPORT 117 – Romeo 44, Pringle 28, Quinahan 11, Semerad 9, Pessumal 6, Canaleta 6, Maierhofer 4, Pennisi 3, Andrada 2, Cortez 2, Paredes 2, Mamaril 0, Urbiztondo 0.

RAIN OR SHINE 99 – Chan 26, Washington 11, Yap 9, Cruz 9, Ponferada 8, Norwood 7, Belga 7, Tiu 7, Tolomia 5, Maiquez 4, Ahanmisi 3, Matias 3.

Quarter Scores: 16-22, 50-50, 75-65, 117-99