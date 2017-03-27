Romeo eyes 3-peat in PBA All-Star Three-Point Shootout event

Globalport guard Terrence Romeo shoots for a third straight Three-Point Shootout crown as he defends his title in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) All-Star on April 28 in Lucena City.

The former Far Eastern University standout will face a tough opposition after the league announced the participants in the side events of the annual extravaganza set to be played in three legs.

Out to unseat Romeo are Simon Enciso, LA Tenorio, Gary David, Juami Tiongson, Jared Dillinger, Matthew Wright, Allein Maliksi, Chris Tiu, and Larry Fonacier and either of Ronjay Buenafe or Mike DiGregorio and Marcio Lassiter or Alex Cabagnot.

Romeo will try to match the record of Mark Macapagal as the only player to win the shootout event for three straight years. Macapagal repeated the same feat from 2010 to 2012 and nailed his fourth title in 2014 to hold the record in the side event.

In the Obstacle Challenge, Rain or Shine sophomore guard Maverick Ahanmisi will defend his title against Chris Banchero, Roi Su­mang, Sol Mercado, Stanley Pringle, LA Revilla, Eman Monfort, Ed Daquioag, RJ Jazul, Justin Melton, Chris Ross and Kris Rosales.

In the Slam Dunk event, Rey Guevarra guns for his fourth crown against fellow high-leapers Calvin Abueva, James Forrester, Japeth Aguilar, Chris Newsome, JC Intal, Justin Melton, Arnold Van Opstal, Gabe Norwood and Mo Tautuaa.

Batang Pier’s Nino Canaleta is the record holder with the most Slam Dunk titles with five.

This year’s All-Star Weekend will have three stops as part of the league’s way of helping the build up for the Gilas Pilipinas’ campaign in the SEABA Championship on May 12 to 18 at the Araneta Coliseum.

First stop will be at Cagayan de Oro City on April 26 where Gilas faces Team Mindanao selection. Lucena City will host the second leg as Team Luzon battles Gilas on April 28. The final leg will be in Cebu City on April 30 as Gilas squares off with Team Visayas.