Romeo shines as Globalport subdues Road Warriors

Terrence Romeo delivered another huge performance leading GlobalPort to a 110-96 win over Northern Luzon Expressway in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Philippine Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Friday.

Romeo notched a game-high 32 points that include eight three-pointers on top of five rebounds and four assists. Playmaker Stanley Pringle tallied 10 of his 20 points in the third period in addition to his seven assists, five rebounds and two steals also for the Batang Pier.

“I guess I’m luckier tonight than in my last game. There is nothing special, we just played well,” said Romeo that posted 27 points, five assists and five rebounds in their 97-89 win over Meralco last week.

Romeo has duplicated his career-best eight treys on 12-of-23 in the field.

Big man Jay-R Quinahan finished with 18 points and seven rebounds, Philip Paredes contributed 13 points while rookie Von Pessumal notched 10 points. It was GlobalPort’s second straight victory since the start of the year.

“It’s a good win for us,” GlobalPort coach Franz Pumaren told reporters during the postgame news conference. “Coming games will be difficult because we’ll be facing tough teams in San Miguel Beer, Talk ‘N Text and Rain or Shine. Bench guys are doing their roles.”

The Batang Pier improved their win-loss record to 5-3.

“We are giving minutes of rest to Terrence (Romeo) and Stanley (Pringle),” said Pumaren. “GlobalPort is playing aggressive defense that’s what’s really keeping us afloat.”

Romeo launched GlobalPort’s offensive by scoring 10 points highlighted by two triples and a lay-up to establish a 21-16 lead entering the second frame. Quinahan and Romeo joined forces in the second quarter to stretch the Batang Pier’s lead to 50-38 at halftime.

Quinahan added nine points to Romeo’s 12 points in the second quarter. The Road Warriors couldn’t stop the Batang Pier’s accurate shooting and tight defense during the second half of play.

The Batang Pier outscored the Road Warriors, 29-22, in the second period.

Pringle led GlobalPort’s charge in the third period, widening the gap to 82-65 at the start of the last canto.

NLEX’s Kevin Alas hit a three-pointer with still 5:16 to go in the fourth period to close the distance, 86-94, but Pringle, Quinahan and Paredes retaliated resulting in a double-digit lead, 108-92, with 1:31 left in the game.

The Batang Pier were never threatened the rest of the way.

Carlo Lastimosa posted 19 points while Alas and Sean Anthony had 16 points apiece to lead the Road Warriors.

NLEX’s win-loss record dropped to 2-6.

Meanwhile, Barangay Ginebra will face Meralco at 5 p.m. today in Iloilo City.