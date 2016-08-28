Romero among Forbes’ Top 50 richest Filipinos

For the second time, Globalport team owner Mikee Romero made it to the list of Forbes magazine’s top 50 richest Filipinos.

A party-list representative (1Pacman) in the Congress, Romero is ranked 49th with a value of $150 million or nearly P7 billion with the bulk of his fortune comes from his port operations.

Aside from his real estate business and various stock investments, Romero, 45, is also vice chairman of AirAsia Philippines. He has also large number of art collection.

Romero credited his business success to his being a sportsman. Aside from basketball – he played for La Salle during his college days – Romero is also into shooting, martial arts and polo.

He has staged several international polo tournaments in the country where the rich and powerful took part.

“I am always a sportsman and it is from sports where I get my energy when I do business,” said Romero who plays basketball every Thursday. “Because of sports, I learn to be aggressive and dynamic.”

“His passion for sports is the same as in business,” said Erick Arejola, Romero’s trusted lieutenant.

That’s why in the House of Representatives, Romero is making sure that sports won’t be neglected as he the guardian of athletes.

He’s also an advocate for the creation of a department of sports

Romero is not the only sportsman who was made it to the Forbes’ richest list.

San Miguel Corporation bosses Ramon Ang and Danding Cojuangco are ranked 16th at $1.21 billion (P56 billion) and 20th at $1.14 billion (P53 billion), respectively, having owned three PBA teams and the latter being the chief backer of the La Salle basketball team.

Wilfred Uytengsu, owner of Alaska in the PBA and also an organizer of triathlon competitions, is at No. 37.