Romero remains PBA chairman – Narvasa

Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner Chito Narvasa said 1-Pacman Partylist Representative Mikee Romero of GlobalPort will continue to serve as chairman of the board despite the standing arrest warrant issued by the Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) last month.

If convicted, that’s the only time the league will make a decision to replace him with Vice Chairman Ramon Fernandez of Northern Luzon Expressway.

Last month, the GlobalPort owner was at the center of the controversy when the RTC ordered his immediate arrest over allegations that he stole P3.4 million from his family’s company Harbour Centre Port Terminal Inc.

Narvasa refused to comment on the case but assured that Romero continues to perform his duties as chairman of the board.

“He (Romero) is still our chairman. So far, we only had one board meeting that Chairman Mikee (Romero) was absent,” Narvasa told The Manila Times on Monday.

“We don’t contact him directly, but out of courtesy he told us that the vice-chairman should take over during his absence.”

Narvasa also explained that they couldn’t remove Romero as chairman despite the pending warrant because of a league ruling.

“The owner of the club (team) is a corporation and not a person that’s why the position is given to the club, where they elect their representatives,” he said.

“It just so happens that Mikee is the owner and governor so they appointed him as chairman in behalf of GlobalPort. But if there’s a case of conviction, the vice chairman will formally go up as chairman. If there’s no conviction, we cannot act and do anything. We’re in status quo.”

The Times tried to reach the camp of Romero but they refused to give any comment on the matter.