Wednesday, March 29, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»Ronaldo tops Messi in earnings – report

    Ronaldo tops Messi in earnings – report

    0
    By on Football Times

    PARIS: Real Madrid’s Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo was the best paid footballer in 2016-17, with 87.5 million euros ($95.3m) in earnings, ahead of his Argentinian rival at Barcelona, Lionel Messi (76.5m), according to figures to appear in Tuesday’s edition of France Football.

    Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and defender Pepe raise the EURO 2016 trophy on arrival at Aeroporto da Madeira in Funchal, Madeira island, on Tuesday on the eve of the friendly football match Portugal vs Sweden. AFP PHOTO

    Messi’s Brazilian teammate Neymar is third with 55.5 million euros ahead of Real Madrid’s Welsh forward Gareth Bale (41m) and Argentina’s Ezequiel Lavezzi (28.5m), who plays for Hebei Fortune in the Chinese Super League.

    Manchester United’s Jose Mourinho is the best paid coach, with income of 28 million euros, the magazine said.

    France Football said it based its figures on salary, bonuses and advertising income for the 2016-2017 season.

    AFP

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Leave A Reply