Ronaldo’s late penalty puts Real into semifinals

MADRID, Spain: Gianluigi Buffon’s Champions League career looks likely to end in a red mist of rage after Cristiano Ronaldo’s late penalty on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila) rescued Real Madrid from a pulsating Juventus comeback.

Buffon’s anger earned him a red card from English referee Michael Oliver, moments before Ronaldo slammed a 97th-minute penalty into the top corner to send Real into the semi-finals.

Oliver’s decision was not as poor as Buffon claimed. Mehdi Benatia’s challenge on Lucas Vazquez had been clumsy, from behind and a desperate attempt to stop the Spaniard finishing from five yards.

But Juve had made the impossible possible, having cancelled out a 3-0 deficit from the first leg, to lead by the same score line at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Buffon, who has racked up 125 Champions League appearances but never won the competition, could not contain his frustration as Ronaldo’s goal made the aggregate score 4-3.

“This referee has no heart, he has a garbage bag instead of a heart,” Buffon told Italian channel Mediaset Premium after the match.

“If you do not have personality and courage, you should go to the stands to watch the match with your wife and a Sprite.”

Benatia controversially likened the penalty decision to being “raped”.

Amidst the swarm of Juventus players surrounding Oliver, and Buffon at the front of them, Ronaldo kept his cool. This was a record-stretching 11th consecutive Champions League game in which he has scored.

“I do not understand why they protest against the penalty,” Ronaldo told beIN Sports.

“If he did not commit the foul, Lucas would have scored. During the game, Benatia and the rest of them had already been kicking us from behind. But we are happy and we are in the semi-finals.”

Real coach Zinedine Zidane was more sympathetic towards Buffon.

“He did not deserve that,” Zidane said. “But we cannot change it. It will not take away everything he has done, even if it’s a shame to end his Champions League career this way.”

