Ronda Pilipinas runner-up gives back to community

Pay it forward.

Members of the Philippine Army-Bicycology Shop, who finished strong second overall in the just concluded Ronda Pilipinas donated 10 brand-new wheelchairs from their collective earnings to their fellow soldiers confined at the Armed Forces of the Philippines Medical Center in V. Luna, Quezon City.

Army-Bicycology Shop rider Sgt. Alfie Catalan, Sgt. Merculio Ramos Jr., Agt. Alvin Benosa, Sgt. Reynaldo Navarro, Cpl. Lord Anthony del Rosario, Pfc. Marvin Tapic, Pfc. Kenneth Solis, Pfc. Chris Joven, and coaches SSG Paterno Curtan and SSG Jhomilodin Lucman personally delivered the 10 wheelchairs, accompanied by Colonel John Divinagracia, PA Director and Brigadier General Roy T. Devesa, Camp Commander Phil Army.

“Our victory is theirs, too,” said Philippine Army-Bicycology Shop team manager Eric Buhain. “And I’m very proud of this team who agreed to share their winnings to their brothers-in arms. Indeed, this is the spirit of the Araw ng Kagitingan”

In a simple ceremony witness by fellow soldiers and officers of the AFPMC, Buhain’s team made the event commemorating the heroics of Filipino soldiers more memorable with their unselfish act and concern to their injured comrades.

For their part, Brigadier Gen. Devesa and Col. John Divinagracia salutes with the Army-Bicycology Shop team for their unselfish act and congratulate the them for putting the Philippine Army at the forefront of sports excellence.