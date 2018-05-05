Rondina, Gervacio lose to Japanese

Shinako Tanaka and Sakurako Fujii of Japan eliminated the tandem of Cherry Rondina and Dzi Gervacio of the Philippines 21-13, 17-21, 15-11 on Saturday afternoon to enter the semifinals of the 2018 FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour at the Sands SM By The Bay in Pasay City.

After suffering a meltdown in the second set, the Japanese duo opened the third with a strong 13-8, lead highlighted by a powerful block by Fujii.

The Filipinas fought valiantly cutting the deficit, 13-11, courtesy of an ace from Rondina. But it proved to be too little and too late as the Japanese tightened their defense to smother all fightback attempts until Tanaka sealed their win with a service ace.

Another Japanese duo also entered the semis, as Takemi Nishibori and Ayumi Kusano blasted Thatsarida Singchuea and Pawarun Chanthawichai of Thailand 21-19, 21-16.

Meanwhile, in men’s division, the Russian pair of Petr Bakhnar and Taras Myskiv beat Chinese Taipei’s Chin-Ju Wang and Ya-Jen Hsieh 21-14, 21-8 to enter the quarterfinals.

Bakhnar and Myskiv will be taking on Austria’s Daniel Mullner and Florian Schnetzer in the next round.

Joining the Russians in the quarters are Australians Tim Dickson and Marcus Ferguson who defeated Hong Kong’s Pui Lam Wong and Tsz Ho Kelvin Lau 21-15, 21-15.

Also advancing to the next stage is Austria’s Felix Friedl and Maximilian Trummer that beat their compatriots Simon Frühbauer and Jörg Wutzl 23-21, 21-19 while Spain’s Javier and Alejandro Pastor overwhelmed Martin Appelgren and Simon Boman of Sweden 24-22, 21-15.

The semifinal round will begin at 8 a.m. this today with the battle-for-third and the championship matches following thereafter.