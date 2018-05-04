Rondina, Gervacio notch first win for PH

Cherry Ann Rondina and Dzi Gervacio saved the day for the Philippines with a 21-12, 21-16 win over Kaley Melville and Lindsey Fuller of the USA on Friday in women’s Pool D of the 2018 FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour at Sands SM by the Bay in Pasay City.

The duo, which only started practicing together two weeks ago, erected a 13-8 lead in the middle of the opening set under the unforgiving summer sun. It was adeptly followed by an 8-4 highlighted by a hit by Rondina, sealing their first set dominance.

Just when Rondina and Gervacio were ready to pull away late in the second after establishing a comfortable 18-10 advantage, the Americans made one last run, with Melville and Fuller executing a series of attacks that cut the deficit, 19-15.

But the Filipinas kept their composure forcing Melville and Fuller to commit an error in the last play to emerge as winners.

Earlier in the day, Philippine bets Jackielyn Estoquia and DM Demoñtano lost 19-21, 13-21 to the top-seed tandem of Erika Bobadilla and Michelle Amarilla of Paraguay in Pool A. Davao Police officers Karen Quilario and Lourdilyn Catubag also suffered defeats to Julia Wouters and Katja Stam of Netherlands 14-21, 11-21 in Pool C.

Another Filipina tandem that faltered was Beach Volleyball Republic (BVR) founders Bea Tan and Charo Soriano who felt the wrath of Japan’s Takemi Nishbori and Ayumi Kusano 10-21, 9-21 in Pool B.

The other Japanese team of Shinako Tanaka and Sakurako Fujii survived Hong Kong’s Ting Chi Yuen and Wai Yan Au Yeung 21-15, 13-21, 15-9.

In other women’s games, Thailand beat Germany 21-16, 21-17 while Norway overcame an opening set meltdown to pull off a 28-30, 21-17, 15-12 triumph over Canada.

The victory of Gervacio and Rondina seemingly inspired BVR national titlists Jade Becaldo and Calvin Sarte as they fought tooth-and-nail but still failed to escape Martin Appelgren and Simon Bowan of Sweden 24-26, 23-21, 13-15 in the men’s division.

In the other men’s matches, University of the Visayas stars Raphy Abanto and John Juban fell short against Austria’s Daniel Mullner and Florian Schnetzer 10-21, 14-21

The top three finishers in each pool after the single-round robin elimination will enter the Round of 12 scheduled on Saturday morning.