Rondina, Pons to see action in SEA beach volley tilt

Two teams will represent the country in the 29th Southeast Asian Beach Volleyball Championships women’s division scheduled on September 28 to 30 at the Palawan Beach in Sentosa, Singapore.

Philippine Superliga beach volley queens Cherry Ann Rondina and Bernadeth Pons will spearhead the country’s campaign along with Patty Orendain and Fiola Ceballos who settled for the runner-up honors in the PSL Beach Volley Championship in May.

Veteran mentor Emil Lontoc will handle the team.

Rondina, a standout of University of Santo Tomas, and Pons, a Far Eastern University player, are veterans of beach volley competitions.

They represented their respective schools in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines beach volleyball competition.

The players were selected by the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas Inc. based on the tryout held last August 4, according to LVPI acting president Peter Cayco.

There are 15 teams in the women’s division including powerhouse Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and host Singapore.

UST standout Anthony Arbasto and FEU spiker Jude Garcia will be seeing action in the men’s division.