    Rondina powers Tigresses vs UE

    UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas (UST), coming off a valiant stand in a five-set loss to reigning titlist De La Salle University, overpowered University of the East (UE), 25-17, 25-15, 25-21, to enter the win column in the UAAP Season 80 women’s volleyball tournament on Wednesday at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

    Sisi Rondina followed up her sensational 28-point showing against the Lady Spikers with a 20-point, nine-dig outing to lead the Tigresses in improving their record to 1-1 in the young season.

    “After two games, it is still a good start for us. Although natalo kami ng first game namin, hindi siya mas masakit. It’s a good indication na kaya naming sumabay,” said UST mentor Kungfu Reyes.

    Meanne Mendrez scored 10 points for the Lady Warriors, who fell at 0-2.


    Men’s action saw defending champion Ateneo rebounding from what coach Oliver Almadro described as a “terrible loss” to Far Eastern University in the opener with a 26-24, 25-21, 17-25, 25-19 conquest of NU.

    Reigning MVP Marck Espejo came through with 24 hits and 19 excellent receptions for the Blue Eagles, who dropped a 18-25, 19-25, 22-25 loss to the Tamaraws last Sunday that ended a 30-game winning run.

    “FEU is a good team. It’s not a reality check. They really came prepared,” said Almadro.

    Jao Umandal and JJ Buno each had 12 hits as UST defeated UE, 25-11, 25-21, 20-25, 25-15, to seize the solo lead at 2-0.

    Games Saturday:
    (Filoil Flying V Centre)
    8 a.m. – FEU vs AdU (Men)
    10 a.m. – DLSU vs UP (Men)
    2 p.m. – FEU vs AdU (Women)
    4 p.m. – DLSU vs UP (Women)

