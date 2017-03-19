Ronnie Alonte proud of friendship with Vice Ganda

PLUS: Canadian star Shawn Mendes had the time of his life in the Philippines

Since his Metro Manila Film Festival debut as a lead actor in the horror flick Seklusyon in December, budding matinee idol Ronnie Alonte is no longer affected by bashers and finds his trolls envious of his fast-track achievements, especially in his home network ABS-CBN.

In the Know caught up with the actor at his latest gig for the clothing brand Penshoppe, and his new cool crew called #ClubPenshoppePH, who exclaimed, “Inggit! Kasi may kanya kanya din silang sinusuportahan na artista at wala akong pakialam sa bashers. Ni-li-like ko ang post nila; in-I-I love you ko sila. Minsan nga nag-seselos na fans ko kung bakit yung bashers pinapansin ko.”

Meanwhile, since January, photos have been circulating online of the young actor’s closeness to comedian Vice Ganda, particularly those wherein both are sweet and playful to one another. Ronnie is far from denying the posts, and in fact, is even proud that he is close to Vice Ganda and his co-hosts in Showtime as well. Ronnie looks up to them as his mentors in showbiz and he confides his career woes to the showbiz “seniors.”

He reflected and further said it is good he is constantly being noticed by bashers, “Yung mga bashers mema (may masabi) eh, grabe nila i-judge yung mga bakla, yung mga bi-sexual o bading. Once na kasama nila partner nila kaagad may something kagad pero si Vice o makeup artist may malisya agad pero hindi naman natin ma-e-explain sa bashers.”

He also denied that he has a relationship with Vice Ganda, “Napaka-bait na tao ni Vice. Sobrang OK kami sa lahat ng nakakasalamuha ko na same ni Vice. Sobrang OK lahat. Mabait ako sa kanya—wala kaming relasyon at magkaibigan kami.”

***

After his full house concert for his Illuminate tour at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, 18-year old pop singer Shawn Mendes could not help but rave about how passionate his Filipino fans are.

During In the Know’s interview with Shawn he shared, “Just at the airport I feel like it was already a concert when I heard the fans screaming!”

Shawn started attracting fans back in 2013 when he joined the app Vine, and he started posting six-second cover songs. Now, he is famous for his song writing skills and hits like “Stitches,” “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” and “Treat You Better,” among many others. He was so inspired by his hotel room view by the Manila Bay that he even got to write three songs here! We’ll watch out for that in your next album Shawn.

***

GUESS WHO? Members of the press were surprised to chat with this Shy Male Actor (SMA) who usually avoids ambush interviews, especially when asked about controversies. He was the one who was so game to be interviewed and as the press blasted away questions, they could not help but notice that he kept on sniffing his way through it. The catch is, he did not have any colds and was even very aggressive whenever he gave answers. What substance could he have possibly have sniffed, if any?