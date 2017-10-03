Rookie Butker shines in NFL debut

KANSAS CITY: Rookie kicker Harrison Butker booted a 43-yard field goal with four seconds remaining as the Kansas City Chiefs remained the NFL’s only unbeaten team with a 29-20 win over the Washington Redskins.

Advertisements

Butker delivered the goods in his first NFL game, connecting on three second-half field goals after missing his first attempt late in the second quarter. His winning blast broke a 20-20 tie.

Butker’s 26-yard field goal in the final seconds of the third quarter tied the game at 17-17, and his 32-yard kick with 4:55 left in the fourth quarter put the Chiefs ahead 20-17.

Linebacker Justin Houston returned a fumble for a 13-yard touchdown on the last play of the game to cap the scoring.

Washington’s Dustin Hopkins tied the game at 20 by making a 40-yard field goal with 47 seconds remaining before quarterback Alex Smith drove the Chiefs 50 yards in six plays for the winning score.

Rookie Kareem Hunt, the league’s leading rusher, carried Kansas City during its comeback from a 10-7 halftime deficit.

The NFL’s leading rusher collected 101 yards on 21 carries, with 78 yards coming in the second half.

Smith gave the Chiefs their first lead of the game midway through the third quarter with a one-yard touchdown run.

The Redskins had one last chance to win the game on the final play. Washington fumbled on a quick succession of laterals on the final play, but Houston recovered the loose ball and went in for the score.

Smith completed 27 of 37 passes for 293 yards and one touchdown. Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins was 14 of 24 for 215 yards and two scores.

AFP