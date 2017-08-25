Rookie policeman abducted in Caloocan

Police are tracking down the whereabouts of Police Officer 1 Jomar Regalado Reyes, of Valenzuela Police Station, who was reportedly abducted by armed men on Thursday afternoon in Caloocan City. Reyes was driving a red Toyota Avanza (ZJH 145) when a white L-300 van hit it from behind along Mariano Ponce Street, Barangay 135 that prompted him to pull over. Witnesses said about four armed men from the van then ordered Reyes at gunpoint to take the back seat while one of the suspects took the wheel and drove towards EDSA. While cruising along EDSA, a burst of gunfire inside the Avanza was heard and the victim in hand cuffed was seen being brought out of the car and dragged inside the van which sped off towards unknown direction. Victim’s wife, May Olivia Reyes, said her husband is involved in money lending business (5-6). Meanwhile, Caloocan acting chief of police, Chief Insp. Ilustre Mendoza, said several license plates; P106,000 cash; several bladed weapons and hats were recovered inside Reyes’ red Avanza.