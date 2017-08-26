Rookie policeman missing

Police are now verifying reports that a rookie Valenzuela City policeman earlier reported to have been snatched by armed men in Caloocan City was arrested by agents of the Counter-Intelligence Task Force (CITF) of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Citing earlier reports, acting Caloocan chief of police Chief Insp. Ilustre Mendoza said Police Officer (PO) 1 Jomar Regalado Reyes was driving a red Toyota Avanza (ZJH-145) when bumped from behind by a white L-300 van along Mariano Ponce Street, Barangay 135 around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, forcing him to pull over.

As the police officer was about to alight from his vehicle, four to five armed men from the van, ordered him, at gunpoint, to transfer to the back seat while one of the armed men took the wheel and drove towards EDSA.

While traversing EDSA, a burst of gunfire was heard inside the Avanza vehicle and witnesses saw the victim being brought out of the car in handcuffs and dragged inside the van that sped off towards an unknown direction.

Prior to the incident, two men were captured on a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera at an eatery along D. Arellano Street, also in the same village; they hurriedly left when the victim’s red Avanza passed by.

A video footage also showed one of the men holding an Armalite rifle before the victim’s vehicle was seen again on CCTV along EDSA.

May Olivia Reyes, the victim’s wife, and relatives immediately proceeded to the area and confirmed that her husband owns the red Avanza.

She told police that her husband was about to leave when his friend PO2 Demetrio Ramilo of the Northern Police District (NPD) called and asked to meet him somewhere in EDSA.

The victim’s wife said that he is engaged in a “5-6” lending business and had no known enemies.

Mendoza, who confirmed that he also received reports the CITF might have something to do with the incident, said several license plates, cash amounting to P106,000, several pieces of bladed weapons and hats were recovered inside the victim’s red Avanza.

“I already sent my men to get in touch with the CITF to confirm reports that it has something to do with the incident and get a spot report,” he said.

The policeman’s wife and police investigators tried to call Reyes’ cellular phone and that of Ramilo but were unsuccessful.

Valenzuela police chief Senior Supt. Ronaldo Mendoza, confirmed that Reyes was indeed a member of his police force.