Rookie Policeman nabbed for pistol-whipping a minor

A ROOKIE policeman was arrested by colleagues for manhandling and pistol-whipping a minor over a traffic altercation on Monday evening in Caloocan City. Senior Supt. Jemar Modequillo, Caloocan police chief, said Police Officer 1 Gregorio Rollan was nabbed on a complaint filed by four persons including three minors who figured in a vehicular accident. He said that John Paulo Castor, 16, was driving a tricycle with Mike Gerald Cabrera, 17; Nelson Delos Santos, 17 and Ariel Espayos, 34, as passengers and traversing Admin Site on Saint Joseph Avenue, Barracks 2 Tala at about 7 p.m. when they were hit by Rollan’s motorcycle. Delos Santos, who was backriding, incurred leg injuries on impact. Cantor then asked Rollan to help them bring De los Santos to the nearest hospital. But instead of helping them the policeman allegedly whipped the victim with his firearm and angrily asked if they have a complaint. The victims immediately sought assistance from the nearest police station resulting in Rollan’s arrest.