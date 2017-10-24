Rookie team Iriga City escapes Sta. Lucia Realty in PSL Grand Prix

Rookie team Iriga City passed its first major test with flying colors as it survived a gritty Sta. Lucia Realty side, 15-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-16, 15-13, in the Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix on Tuesday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Serbian reinforcement Tamara Kmezic was impressive down the stretch, carrying the Lady Oragons to their first victory in this prestigious club tourney bankrolled by Cignal, Mikasa, Senoh, Mueller, Grand Sport, Rebisco, Island Rose, Cloudfone, UCPB Gen and Asics.

Kmezic, the league’s tallest import at 6-foot-6, fired 26 kills for a total of conference-high 28 points while local star Grethcel Soltones and Japanese reinforcement Saama Miyagawa chipped in 15 and 10 markers, respectively.

But more than anything, it was Kmezic’s intimidating presence on both ends that helped the Lady Oragons in the crucial moments of the fifth set.

Iriga City coach Parley Tupaz’s wards crawled from a deep 5-11 hole in the fifth set en route to posting the morale-boosting victory.

True enough, luck was on the Lady Oragons’ side as Kmezic and Shyrra Cabriana engineered an oozing rally that left the Lady Realtors grasping for form.

After trailing by as many as six in the fifth set, 5-11, Cabriana unloaded a bomb from the service box to make it 8-11 before Kmezic delivered back-to-back kills to inch closer, 10-11.

MJ Philips then committed an attack error in the ensuing play before Kmezic knocked down a kill and a block, followed by another ace by Cabriana to give the Lady Oragons the match point, 14-11.

Philips fired 21 kills, three blocks and two aces for 26 points while Canadian reinforcement Marisa Field had 15 markers for the Lady Realtors, who fell short despite the presence of new head coach Jerry Yee.

Games Tomorrow:

(Filoil Flying V Centre)

4:15 pm – Sta. Lucia vs Petron

7:00 pm – Generika-Ayala vs Cignal HD