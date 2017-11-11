Rookie tops Kuchar

Matt Kuchar of St. Simons Island, Ga., is perhaps the top ping-pong player on the PGA Tour — a leisure sport that has become so popular that many Tour venues try to have a table in the players’ lounge or the caddie headquarters.

However, Kuchar was beaten last week during a break in the HSBC Champions in Shanghai by Tour rookie Marty Dou of China.

Interestingly enough, Kuchar had no idea who Dou was or even if he was a golfer. Kuchar thought Dou, 20, was just another teen-ager hanging out.

“It’s their national sport,” Kuchar said in explaining away his loss. “I have to get back and raise my game. I’m ready and willing to learn and improve.”

Kuchar left no doubt to Dou who was still the boss on the golf course. Kuchar tied for 31st and beat Dou, who tied for 69th, by 10 shots.

TNS