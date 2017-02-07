Rookies impressed Ateneo XI coach

It’s just one game but Ateneo de Manila University head coach JP Merida saw a lot of positives in their 4-0 trashing of Adamson University in their first game in Season 79 University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s football.

Playing with 10 rookies this season, the Blue Eagles were off to a terrific start and the victory, according to Merida, gave his squad the needed confidence in their coming games.

“The good thing about that game was the players realized that they need to play as a team and as one unit,” the Ateneo coach said in Filipino.

Ateneo finished second to University of the Philippines last season and Merida admitted that their chances of having another crack for the crown depends on how his rookies will blend with the veterans.

And against the Soaring Falcons, the newcomers proved that they are ready for the challenge.

“The good thing we have for this year is that we have a lot of rookies. It’s a good start for us to play like this with high intensity and the players are really performing well,” he stated.

“We have 10 rookies this season and this is a good experience for them. This is their first time to play in the UAAP and they gave their best. The rookies really played well,” Merida added.

The Blue Eagles are currently sharing the early lead in the team standings with perennial contender Far Eastern University with one win apiece.

They will face National University in front of their home crowd on Thursday at the Moro Lorenzo Field in Katipunan at 2 p.m.