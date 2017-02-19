Rookies power Blue Eagles past Warriors

Ateneo de Manila University leaned on its rookies to trounce University of the East (UE), 3-1, and remain unbeaten in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 79 men’s football tournament on Sunday at the Far Eastern University-Diliman pitch in Quezon City.

The Blue Eagles struck first after Mario Ceniza converted a glorious finish in the 16th minute and double their lead 14 minutes later, with Sam Lim wowed the crowd with a bicycle kick.

Ateneo then made it 3-0 after Jordan Jarvis headed home from a Jarvey Gayoso free kick in the 39th minute.

The Red Warriors pulled one back courtesy of a Krysler Opeña’s 71st minute goal.

Extending their winning run to five, the Eagles now have a maximum of 15 points to solidify their hold on top of the league table.

Earlier, Adamson University pulled off a shocker with a 1-0 win over De La Salle University behind Ejike Ugwoke’s 58th minute strike to gain its first full points of the season.

On Saturday, Far Eastern University got an early second half goal by Audie Menzi in a 1-0 win over National University.