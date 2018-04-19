ROOM WITH A VIEW

Smdc Shell Residences

Shell Residences, the 2.2-hectare resort residential complex developed by SMDC, located within the Mall of Asia Complex, provided the perfect view of the recent Philippine Pyromusical Competition at the Seaside Boulevard, SM Mall of Asia. With that front-row seat experience, the development treated homeowners and guests to the ultimate viewing party with an impressive vista of the colorful spectacle from the roof deck.

