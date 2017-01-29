Roosters catching fire this year?

The numbers speak for themselves: One terrorist dead and 44 SAF men dead. You can easily spot who made the bigger mistake. Most painful is the glaring negligence and the blanket denial of culpability of those who were involved.

Throwback: Confidentiality of any mission or any highly classified operation is a no-brainer. But when the plan fails, the result is hesitation, speculation and assumption. And that was when the cookie crumbled.

The way it looks, the campaign season is still very much alive in America after the winning candidate was sworn into office. Protest rallies and accusations is feverish and still rolling. After his acceptance speech, the POTUS seems to be pre-occupied with the problem of being accepted.

With Berlin Wall gone, with Wall of China and Mexico Wall rising, interesting to know how Wall Street will react. Imminent giant Wailing WalI I hope not.

So much for alternative truth and alternative facts. So much confusion on fake news and fake websites. Amazing that we are still alive digesting all these compuspeaks and cyberwars. Hackers and hecklers are today’s humorists. Have fun will marvel indeed.

I wish all barangay captains and councilors go after the Sinatras, Elvises, Whitney Houstons and Celine Dionne wannabees in the neighborhood to tone down their nightlong videoke concerts to tolerable volumes. Sick elders and those who have to work the next day have to suffer ear hemorrhage throughout the night. In the old days, we call it disturbance of peace. Today it is called “Your Neighbors Got Talent.”

The police found out that Jee Ick Joo was strangled to death and was taken to Gream Funeral Home in Caloocan City. General Bato Dela Rosa to SPO3 Ricky Santa Isabel: “Pardon me, pero sa totoo lang gusto ko nang sakalin ito.”

Another strangling case?– It can result in PNP members running after each other’s neck.

Fishpens at Laguna Lake dismantled by DENR and LLDA assisted by NBI and Philippine Coast Guard. It’s about time to reclaim the lake from unscrupulous big fishermen-owners rumored to be retired officials and generals of the military.

DTI warned against those establishments and services not giving the correct change. For customers: For once, “real change” is coming.

“The Philippines will continue to assert its sovereignty over disputed territory in the South China Sea while remaining consistent with the efforts of president Duterte to revitalize longstanding ties with China,” Abella said. One can safely say that good relations has no boundaries. Say that again?

Colonel Sanders is greeting rveryone “KFC” – meaning Kunghei Fat Choi. A “fixins” gesture to Chinese customers.

Close to 800 LED lights are being installed at the mainline and bridges of the said segment of the NLEX in a bid to keep the expressway safe for motorists, particularly for those driving at night. When will LED lights be installed in police headquarters to keep civilians (in custody) safe?

Duterte to Muslim rebels: “Don’t provide refuge to terrorists.” It looks like there will be stringent requirements in the policies of National Housing Authority as this statement bespeaks of lack of “pag-ibig” for troublemakers. No guests allowed.

Mortuary owner in Korean slay returns, claims innocence.

“I am innocent,” Gerardo Santiago told reporters when asked why he returned to the Philippines despite threats to his life

He probably wants to communicate quick rather than be placed in a “dead spot.”

News: Bato sacks cops in Lacson video. Sacking does not mean he was placed a body bag.

Chamber senior adviser John Forbes said in breakfast forum in Makati City that President Rodrigo Duterte’s pronouncements of economic separation of the Philippines from the US had “rattled American investors.” He said there are two reasons. One is the uncertainty of Trump’s policy to bring offshore investment back to the mainland. Another is apparent thawing of US-PH relations favoring Chinese investors. What is intriguing is that 95% of consumers of American products are foreign consumers and only 5% are mainland consumers.

Steve Harvey arrived in Manila. Apparently he got the destination right instead of booking his flight to Colombia.

CNN: Priscilla Lam is predicting that Trump will have a smooth start, but rocky end to 2017. Others are predicting the opposite – a rocky start and a smooth ending towards the yearend. Hillary supporters are wishing he should end earlier and get “fired.”

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is mulling the suspension of deployment of Filipino household workers to Kuwait. The nagging question is which country will have the better alternative – Kuwait or us? Let us think this decision carefully. Are we really ready to receive 250,000 Filipinos back?

Mexicans begin to unite in fight against Trump’s plans. They think that Trump is one “Pollo Loco.”

MMDA extends no weekday sales, nighttime mall deliveries for entire year. I have been a proponent of evening deliveries. DPWH should follow the evening scheme.

Chinese chefs believe Tikoy or a glutinous dessert brings togetherness in the family. Jellyfish for long life, and Sea moss for growth in career or business. Money bag to welcome “money in the bag” is symbolized by steamed seafood and mushroom in dry scallop bags as part of the Chinese New Year hot and cold combination platter. I’m hungry already.

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.