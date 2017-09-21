ROOT TO TIP

Thursday, September 21, 2017
    Taking care of the scalp is the key to great-looking hair, so give yours some love with L’Occitane’s Revitalizing Fresh Cleansing Scrub and Huiles D’Olivier hair trio. The Cleansing Scrub is an ultra-luxurious exfoliating cream that contains a blend of five revitalizing essential oils. It can be used as a shampoo replacement, or as a pre-shampoo care treatment for an extra intense clean, removing daily build-up at the root. The trio, on the other hand, is a deeply nourishing hair care range that’s designed for very dry and highly damaged hair.

