ROOT TO TIP

L’Occitane

Taking care of the scalp is the key to great-looking hair, so give yours some love with L’Occitane’s Revitalizing Fresh Cleansing Scrub and Huiles D’Olivier hair trio. The Cleansing Scrub is an ultra-luxurious exfoliating cream that contains a blend of five revitalizing essential oils. It can be used as a shampoo replacement, or as a pre-shampoo care treatment for an extra intense clean, removing daily build-up at the root. The trio, on the other hand, is a deeply nourishing hair care range that’s designed for very dry and highly damaged hair.

L’Occitane is available at Rustan’s

The Beauty Source.