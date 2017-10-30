Roque ‘more than adequate’ to serve President — Abella

NEWLY-appointed Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque will be “more than adequate” to serve President Rodrigo Duterte.

“It is clear that the President has instincts, and that Presidential Spokesperson Roque meets his expectations,” Roque’s predecessor, Ernesto Abella, said on Monday.

“I believe Presidential Spokesperson Roque will be more than adequate for the occasion and will deliver the right support needed for President Duterte’s program of government,” said Abella whom Roque replaced last October 27.

Reports said the President replaced Abella because the Chief Executive was not satisfied with how his spokesman justified his 18-point decline in net satisfaction ratings based on the recent Social Weather Stations survey, as well as on the issue of the President’s call to expel envoys of the 28-member European Union due to alleged criticisms on his war on drugs. LLANESCA T. PANTI