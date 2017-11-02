Roque bares Duterte offer to also serve as adviser after appointment as spokesman 

WHEN it rains, it pours. And it’s a storm as far as newly appointed Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque is concerned.

Roque, in his first news conference with the Malacañang Press Corps on Thursday, revealed that he would also be appointed as one President Rodrigo Duterte’s advisers.

Roque, however, did not go into the details of his other appointment.

“I have been offered [to serve as an adviser], but I will wait for my formal appointment papers. But I assure you it would not be incompatible with my appointment as Spokesperson with a Cabinet rank,” Roque said.

Roque said he would also name a deputy spokesman to fill in for him when he conducted news conferences outside Metro Manila.

Roque, a human rights lawyer, said that he accepted the job as President Duterte’s spokesman because he wanted to be able to discuss the issue of human rights with him.

“I was a practicing lawyer, and a very active practitioner at that. The President is just the same. He was for implementing criminal law as a public prosecutor. It is a matter of making the President realize that [enforcing]criminal law is a manner of enforcing human rights,” Roque said.

“When you prosecute the crime of murder, that’s because murder violated the right to love. That is the kind of advice that will be appropriate,” Roque added.

Since Roque was appointed with a Cabinet rank, the Office of the Presidential Spokesperson (OPS) will now be a separate office from the Presidential Communications and Operations Office (PCOO) headed by Martin Andanar.

Under former spokesman Ernesto Abella, the OPS was attached to the PCOO since Abella had the rank of undersecretary.

Duterte announced Roque’s new appointment on October 27.

Before he was spokesman, Roque was the Representative of Kabalikat ng Mamamayan or Kabayan Party-list at the House of Representatives.

Roque, however, made a name for himself as a human rights lawyer, having founded Centerlaw in 2003.

In 2004, Roque became a member of the United Nations War Crimes Tribunal for the Rwanda genocide and of the International Criminal Court in 2005.

He lawyered for the families of the 57 victims, including 31 journalists, of the Maguindanao massacre against the Ampatuans, a powerful political clan in the province, accused of staging the killings in November 2009.

He was also lawyer for the family of Jennifer Laude, the transgender who was killed by a US soldier in Olongapo City in 2014.

In his final days as House lawmaker, Roque spearheaded the move to impeach then Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairman Andres Bautista over his alleged ill-gotten wealth. WITH ARIC JOHN SY CUA