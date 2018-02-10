Roque, media make ICC examination bigger than it is

First word

LET’s place the matter in perspective lest we drive ourselves nuts.

First, the world is heavily divided about the International Criminal Court (ICC). Only 121 of the world’s 270 states have signed the Rome Statute which created the ICC.

Many signatories have not ratified the treaty, notably the United States and Russia.

A number of African states have pulled out or signified their intent to pull out of the treaty.

In Asean, only the Philippines has signed and ratified the treaty. Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore are not part of the treaty.

Preliminary process

Second, the ICC has only manifested the court’s intent to conduct a preliminary examination of the situation in the Philippines, following a communication by Edgar Matobato’s lawyer seeking a probe and court charges against President Duterte and other Filipino officials.

An ICC preliminary examination is a laborious process. The prosecutor processes it through different phases. Every communication is first given an initial assessment to determine if it is sufficiently serious and if it falls within the court’s jurisdiction (phase 1). If it does, the office begins a preliminary examination by first considering whether the alleged crimes fall within the subject-matter jurisdiction of the court (phase 2). If the office is satisfied that all the jurisdictional requirements are met, it then focuses on issues of admissibility of potential cases by considering complementarity and the gravity of the alleged crimes (phase 3). If there are no admissibility concerns, the office then considers the interests of justice and decides whether or not to begin a formal investigation (phase 4).

The loquacious spokesman

Ironically, it was the presidential spokesman, Harry Roque, who divulged the ICC‘s plan in a statement that made it more significant than it is in reality. He tried to get ahead of the issue by out-talking it.

Roque declared that the claim that Duterte has committed crimes against humanity lacks merit.

He said: “As a sovereign state, the Philippines has the inherent responsibility to protect its current and future generations by effectively addressing threats of the safety and well-being of its citizens such as proliferation of illegal drugs. Because the war against drugs is a lawful, legitimate police operation, it cannot be characterized as an attack against civilian populations because they are civilians.”

Roque explained that a preliminary examination is different from a preliminary investigation. A preliminary examination seeks to determine if there is reasonable basis to proceed to a preliminary investigation. This thing is a mile away from an investigation of the drug war.

Roque said Duterte welcomes the preliminary examination because he is “sick and tired” of being accused of committing crimes against humanity. He claimed the ICC has no jurisdiction over the drug war because Philippine courts are still functioning.

Some local media outfits matched Roque’s anxiety by jumping the gun. They reported that the ICC will be conducting a probe of the drug war.

What does ICC really do?

The BBC has posted online an illuminating primer on the ICC that will answer many of our questions and quiet many worries. I urge readers to check it out.

I lifted what follows from the primer:

What is the court designed to do?

To prosecute and bring to justice those responsible for the worst crimes—genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes. The court has global jurisdiction.

It is a court of last resort, intervening only when national authorities cannot or will not prosecute.

Aren’t there several international courts?

Yes, but they either do different jobs or have a limited remit.

The International Court of Justice (sometimes called the World Court) rules on disputes between governments but cannot prosecute individuals.

The international criminal tribunals for the former Yugoslavia and Rwanda have tried individuals for crimes against humanity, but only if they were committed in those territories over a specified period.

Are there time limits on what ICC covers?

The court does not have retrospective jurisdiction—it can only deal with crimes committed after July 1, 2002 when the Rome Statute came into force.

What kind of cases does ICC pursue?

The court’s first verdict, in March 2012, was against Thomas Lubanga, the leader of a militia in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He was convicted of war crimes relating to the use of children in that country’s conflict and sentenced to 14 years in prison.

The court has an outstanding arrest warrant for Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir—the first against a serving head of state.

Alleged African bias

The ICC has been criticized, particularly by the African Union, for its focus on Africa. In the court’s 11-year history it has only brought charges against black Africans.

Fatou Bensouda, the chief prosecutor of the ICC, who is a Gambian, has argued that the ICC is helping Africa by its prosecutions of criminals.

How can ICC arrest suspects?

The ICC has no police force of its own to track down and arrest suspects. Instead, it must rely on national police services to make arrests and seek their transfer to The Hague.

Who has agreed to work with ICC?

The Rome Treaty has been ratified by 121 states so far, meaning they have bound themselves to cooperate. A further 34 have signed and may ratify it in the future.

Why is the US not involved?

During negotiations, the US argued that its soldiers might be the subject of politically motivated or frivolous prosecutions.

Various safeguards were introduced, and Bill Clinton signed the treaty in one of his last acts as president but it was never ratified by the US Congress.

The Bush administration was adamantly opposed to the court and to any dilution of US sovereignty in criminal justice, and the US threatened to pull its troops out of the UN force in Bosnia unless they were given immunity from prosecution by the ICC.

In a much-criticized decision, the UN Security Council voted on July 12, 2002 on a compromise that gave US troops a 12-month exemption from prosecution, renewed annually.

The court’s operation is viewed as weakened without US involvement.

Are there other dissenters?

A number of important countries seem determined not to submit to the jurisdiction of the ICC. Some have not even signed the treaty, such as China, India, Pakistan, Indonesia and Turkey.

Other countries, including Egypt, Iran, Israel and Russia, have signed but remain dubious and have not ratified.

It is unlikely that alleged crimes against humanity in those states will be prosecuted.

ICC and NGOs

International human rights groups will doubtless pounce on the ICC examination to renew their criticism of President Duterte and the war on drugs. They will tap into the NGO community’s long association with the court.

NGOs helped birth the ICC through advocacy and championing of the prosecution of perpetrators of crimes against humanity. NGOs closely monitor the organization’s declarations and actions.

One criticism is that NGOs possess “an exaggerated sense of ownership over the organization and, having been vital to and successful in promoting the court, were not managing to redefine their roles to permit the court its necessary independence.”

ICC officials recognize that the NGOs pursue their own agendas, and that they will seek to pressure the ICC in the direction of their own priorities rather than understanding the myriad constraints and pressures under which the court operates.

