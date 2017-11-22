Roque named Duterte adviser on human rights

AMID allegations of rights abuses in the war on drugs of the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Palace spokesman Harry Roque as his adviser on human rights.

Roque himself disclosed this to reporters on Wednesday although Malacañang has yet to release a copy of his appointment papers.

In a statement, Roque said he was “appointed recently as Presidential Adviser on Human Rights concurrent with my being the Presidential Spokesperson.”

With this new post, Roque said that he would help the Duterte administration improve its record in safeguarding human rights.

“I will take steps to ensure that the Philippines discharges its obligations in protecting and promoting human rights, especially the right to life,” he said.

Before serving in Duterte’s Cabinet, Roque was a Kabayan Partylist representative and a human rights lawyer.

Roque has served as the lawyer of the relatives of the journalists killed in the Maguindanao massacre and as counsel for the family of slain transgender woman Jennifer Laude in their case against US marine Joseph Scott Pemberton.