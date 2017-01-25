Roque still a congressman – House leader

Rep. Harry Roque remains a member of the House of Representatives, according to House Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas.

Fariñas explained that ousting a representative of a party-list group has to undergo a process.

“There’s procedure for that. One is contesting or saying that the other has been ousted. But he (Roque) is still a member, there are several schools of thought on this. One is it’s the Comelec (Commission on Elections) who will decide, the other one says it’s the HRET (House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal). So anything goes, pag-aaralan namin mabuti (we will study the issue thoroughly) then we’ll hear both parties,” he added.

Earlier, in a resolution, 10 of the 12 members of Kabayan party-list’s Board of Trustees removed Roque as member and as a congressional representative of the group.

Roque has questioned the resolution before the Comelec.

“I have filed a Comelec petition, there is an intra-party list dispute pending with the Comelec. Let us allow the process to take its course and it is clear, Harry Roque is still a congressman,” he said on Wednesday.

In his petition, Roque asked the poll body to nullify the resolution on his removal from the party-list. REINA TOLENTINO