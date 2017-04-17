RoS’ Chan bags Player of the Week plum

Jeff Chan’s take-charge mentality was evident on Holy Wednesday when defending champion Rain or Shine registered a 96-94 come-from-behind win over Phoenix.

With his team down by 17 points, Chan revived Rain or Shine back to life with baskets from the inside and outside, the last, a three-point play off Mark Borboran with 7.7 seconds to go to push the Elasto Painters ahead for good, 95-94.

The left-handed sniper from Bacolod finished with 24 points, 12 coming inside the final six minutes as Rain or Shine snapped a two-game skid to improve to 4-2 overall.

The 34-year-old Chan’s hot-shooting performance earned him the Accel-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period of April 10 to 16, besting a tough host of candidates led by San Miguel Beer’s Chris Ross, Meralco big man Kelly Nabong and wingman Jared Dillinger and GlobalPort Fil-American guard Stanley Pringle.

Rain or Shine took a long break during the Holy Week but is expected to go all-out in practice as the Elasto Painters gear up for their much-awaited clash with unbeaten San Miguel Beer (3-0) on April 22 at the Mall of Asia Arena.