    RoS’ Chan bags Player of the Week plum

    Jeff Chan’s take-charge mentality was evident on Holy Wednesday when defending champion Rain or Shine registered a 96-94 come-from-behind win over Phoenix.

    Jeff Chan PBA MEDIA BUREAU PHOTO

    With his team down by 17 points, Chan revived Rain or Shine back to life with baskets from the inside and outside, the last, a three-point play off Mark Borboran with 7.7 seconds to go to push the Elasto Painters ahead for good, 95-94.

    The left-handed sniper from Bacolod finished with 24 points, 12 coming inside the final six minutes as Rain or Shine snapped a two-game skid to improve to 4-2 overall.

    The 34-year-old Chan’s hot-shooting performance earned him the Accel-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period of April 10 to 16, besting a tough host of candidates led by San Miguel Beer’s Chris Ross, Meralco big man Kelly Nabong and wingman Jared Dillinger and GlobalPort Fil-American guard Stanley Pringle.

    Rain or Shine took a long break during the Holy Week but is expected to go all-out in practice as the Elasto Painters gear up for their much-awaited clash with unbeaten San Miguel Beer (3-0) on April 22 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

