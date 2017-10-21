Rosales tops AHPSI Golf Tournament

Bobby Rosales carded a one-under 71 to claim the overall championship in the 2nd Asian Hospital Professional Staff Inc. (AHPSI) Golf Tournament last October 11 at the Southlinks Golf and Country Club in Ayala Southvale, Las Piñas City.

Edward Francisco, meanwhile, finished with an identical 71 to cop the lowest net plum.

Class A champion Jing Romero notched a 71 that was identical with first runner-up Marc Reyes and second runner-up Robin Ramos. But Romero had the most par scores with nine compared to the second and third placers who had eight and seven, respectively.

In Class B division, Nap Tan sizzled with 71 followed by Mike Wassmer with 72 and Victor Suarez, also with72.

Lito Gozum, meanwhile, scored 74 to win via countback against Mark Sison and Jon Baron (75) in Class C.

Ladies division champion Melissa Gosum finished with an even-par 72 while Edna Gatmaitan came in second with 78.

Fun hole winners were Edward Francisco (longest drive) and Japs Lallana (most accurate drive and nearest to the pin).

A total of 100 golfers joined the tournament backed by Kamana Sanctuary Resort and Spa, Powee Tugade, Asian Hospital and Medical Center, Paola De Guzman, Samuel Coyiuto, Rudy Ferraren, Bledes Legarda, South Salon Alabang Branch, Lacoste, The Bellevue Hotel Manila, Asian Thoracic & Cardiovascular Surgery Group, AHMC Dept. of Anesthesiology, AHMC Dept. of Surgery, AHMC Dept. of Ophthalmology, AHMC Dept. of Dental Medicine, Rino Que, Engr. Mark Medina, Lydia’s Lechon, Ayala Land, and Alveo Land.