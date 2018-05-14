Rosario is PSi president

THE Philippine Swimming Inc. (PSi), the National Swimming Association recognized by the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC), must realize that the legal president is Ral Rosario.

For decades, the national swimming association has been run exclusively, and this system has been tolerated by the POC under the leadership of Peping Cojuangco. Rosario ended this unconstitutional and discriminatory system.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) tolerated the exclusive system and has been releasing government funds even if its former president, Mark Joseph, was hiding because of the filing of criminal cases filed against him at the Office of the Ombudsman.

Because the board members knew of the criminal cases Joseph was facing and since his term has expired, they thought of putting the system in the swimming community in order.

Joseph appointed Lani Velasco as secretary general. However, the appointment was without the approval of the PSi board members.

Velasco enjoyed the position under Cojuangco, although her appointment was illegal.

The board members of PSi could not do anything because Cojuangco coddled Velasco. Joseph was allowed to run the PSi even if he was not in the country.

Early in 2017, the board members of PSi elected Rosario as president, which Cojuangco did not honor.

Rosario was an Asian Game gold medallist and two-time Olympian.

Velasco, as PSi secretary general, called for a general assembly and invited just a few members. She had an election conducted to make her president of the association, which is illegal.

Even if it was illegal, Cojuangco immediately recognized the result of the election.

However, in April 2018, POC president Ricky Vargas declared Velasco’s election invalid.

Rosario, being the rightful PSi president, called for unification with the Philippine Swimming League (PSL). He opened the selection of national teams to everyone, which the PSL appreciated.

The swimming community lauded Rosario’s move to end the unconstitutional system and open a new era.

For some reason, Velasco released a letter declaring the swimmers for the 42nd Southeast Asian Age Group to be held in the country from July 6 to 8 at Trace Aquatics in Laguna. She affixed her signature in the letter.

In Velasco’s letter, the swimmers listed were asked to pay P32,000 each to be officially included in the national team.

Velasco is making it appear that she is the president of PSi, when she is not.

The filing of charges against her is in order for violation of the Revise Penal Code.