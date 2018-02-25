Rosauro loses to Li in ONE debut

Filipino Yaw Yan fighter Roel Rosauro lost to Chinese martial arts ace Li Kai Wen in ONE: Quest for Gold at the Thuwunna Indoor Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar on Friday.

Li submitted Rosauro in just 43 seconds. The Chinese tagged Rosauro repeatedly with thudding strikes, which eventually sent The Filipino crashing to the canvas. As Rosauro struggled to return to his feet, Li quickly secured a dominant top position to wrench his neck with a guillotine choke, snaring his first submission victory inside the ONE Championship cage.

In the main event, hometown hero “The Burmese Python” Aung La N Sang scored a quick knockout victory over Alexandre Machado to win the vacant ONE Light Heavyweight World Championship and the GoDaddy Knockout of the Night.

In the co-main event of the evening, former world title challenger Ev “E.T.” Ting beat Costa Rican martial artist Ariel Sexton via split decision, solidifying his position once again as a top contender in ONE Championship’s stacked lightweight division.

In the other matches, local fighter Phoe “Bushido” Thaw stopped Cambodian opponent Sor Sey with a vicious kick to the face at 1:53 minutes of round one.

Timofey Nastyukhin claimed a unanimous decision victory over Singaporean Muay Thai champion Amir Khan.

Japan’s Daichi Takenaka won by disqualification over South Korea’s Dae Hwan Kim. After Takenaka took Kim’s back in a standing body triangle, securing a rear naked choke, Kim reacted by spiking Takenaka on his head, which is a prohibited maneuver.

Myanmar’s Ye Thway Ne beat fellow lethwei practitioner Saw Min Min through split decision.

In the in a female atomweight contest, Indonesian wushu champion Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol impressed the crowd with a modified armbar submission of Krisna Limbaga. Meanwhile, former two-time Myanmar national boxing champion Bozhena Antoniyar made quick work of opponent Shwe Sin. At the opening bell, Antoniyar wasted no time in bringing Sin down to the mat swiftly and finished her off with ground-and-pound to score the fastest knockout in ONE women’s atomweight history.