Rose, Garcia share Masters lead entering last round

AUGUSTA, US: Sergio Garcia, winless in 73 prior majors, shook off a Masters legacy of third-round setbacks on Saturday (Sunday in Manila) to match Rio Olympic champion Justin Rose for the lead entering the final round.

Garcia has gone a combined 38-over par to average 75 in 13 prior Masters third rounds. But this time he fired a two-under par 70 to match the best of those rounds from 2002 to join England’s Rose in Sunday’s final pairing with a great chance at a long-sought dream.

“Got to go out there and believe in myself again as much as I’ve been doing, be patient and don’t freak out even if I do something wrong,” Garcia said.

Rose, the 2013 US Open winner, birdied five of the last seven holes to shoot 67 in ideal conditions to join the 37-year-old Spaniard, this week’s only player with three sub-par rounds, on six-under 210 through 54 holes at Augusta National.

“I liked my confidence on the greens. They were rolling perfectly,” Rose said. “I just stayed with it and everything began to click into gear on the back nine.

“You’ve got to be aggressive at times, but this is a course where you’ve got to pick your moments. That game plan worked well for me today and I’m sure it will again tomorrow.”

Garcia could end his major drought Sunday on what would have been the 60th birthday of his idol, the late Spanish legend Seve Ballesteros.

“Hopefully he will help me a little bit,” Garcia said. “His help is always welcome. Hopefully he helps a little bit tomorrow from up there and tomorrow we’ll have something good to celebrate.”

Asked what advice he thought he might get from Ballesteros, who died of brain cancer in 2011 at age 54, Garcia replied, “Believe in yourself, try to enjoy as much as possible, try to have fun and do your best.”

Eighth-ranked American Rickie Fowler, one stroke back in third after a 71, hopes to win the first green jacket awarded since the death of his idol, Arnold Palmer, last September.

“It would be special,” Fowler said. “We’re going to go out and give it our all for him.”

