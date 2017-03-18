Rosscapili holds solo art exhibit at ArtistSpace

Did you know that the expression “stop and smell the roses” is actually “stop and smell the flowers” coined by golfer-extraordinaire Walter Hagen back in 1956?

Specifically, Hagen said that, “You’re only here for a short visit. Don’t hurry, don’t worry. And be sure to smell the flowers along the way.” Since then, the expression has been used as a reminder for people to appreciate their surroundings, take time to notice the beauty around them and slow down.

Taking inspiration from Hagen, Painted Symphony, the latest oeuvre of Ross Capili—under his moniker Rosscapili—uses butterflies as metaphors rather than decors. He suggests that behind the winged color palettes of nature landing on flowers it fancied, is a message to slow down and smell flowers along the way.

Born in 1959, Rosscapili is a multi-awarded Filipino visual artist who has successfully mounted over 30 one-man art exhibitions in painting, photography and digital art in Manila, Paris, and the US.

With over 40 years of experience in art making, he has participated in more than 35 group exhibitions, which includes the Asian International Art Exhibitions shown in Japan, Taipei, Taiwan, Korea, Malaysia and Mongolia.

In his latest exhibit currently running at ArtistSpace, Makati, Rosscapili brings back the acrylic painting technique of wet-on-wet which he used in his “Habitation Series” in 1990.

The free-flowing painting technique of Paul Jenkins is an evident influence, as is National Artist J. Elizalde Navarro’s thematic choices and palette. Navarro’s “Ubud Bali” masterpieces are among his favorites, and traveling to the same place made Rosscapili experience for himself what Navarro was trying to convey.

“You don’t see many butterflies in the city these days, or perhaps we don’t look at flowers growing out of backyards anymore. When I listen to music, nature comes to mind and a painting blooms in my studio,” Rosscapili mused, “Catching a symphony from a figment of my imagination.”

Composed of 24 new works in acrylic on canvas, Painted Symphony is about appreciating God’s gift of nature and the healing melodies in music.

“A lot of us just hum songs when we hear our favorites. We might not know the exact lyrics sometimes, but deep inside we appreciate it and it heals our soul,” Rosscapili noted.

‘Painted Symphony’ is on view until March 21 at Ayala Museum’s Artistspace, Ground Level, Ayala Museum Annex, Makati Avenue corner De La Rosa Street, Greenbelt Park, Makati.