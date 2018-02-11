Rotary Club of Timog to host Canlas Cup

The Rotary Club of Timog will host the Great President Rene Canlas Cup on February 13 at the Valley Golf and Country Club in Antipolo City.

List-up is ongoing with a minimal entry fee of P2,200 per player inclusive of meal and raffle entry.

Tee off time at Valley Golf’s North Course is from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Proceeds of the tournament will fund various outreach projects of the club among them medical, dental, and surgical missions.

For inquiries, call 09178805739.